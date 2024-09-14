BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 865,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,556. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 321.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 71,502 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 30,397 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.