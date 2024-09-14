BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Short Interest Down 38.9% in August

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the August 15th total of 404,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 414,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE HYT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 865,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,556. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
