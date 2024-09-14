BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Up 602.8% in August

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 602.8% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

CII stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.34. 102,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,095. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.33. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $20.40.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $4,090,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

