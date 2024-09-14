BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
NYSE BDJ opened at $8.43 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $8.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $8.22.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.