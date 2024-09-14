BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 184.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EGF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

