BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Declares $0.21 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.