BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (BIGZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on September 30th

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BIGZ opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 382,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $2,868,280.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 53,649,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,836,013.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,526,722 shares of company stock valued at $11,207,442.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

