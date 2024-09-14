BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

BGRO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.45. 191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088. BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78.

