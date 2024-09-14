BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (MUC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $11.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.04.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

