BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MHD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 148,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,819. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHD. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 6,202,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after acquiring an additional 556,998 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 850,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 411,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 298.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 218,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,295 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.