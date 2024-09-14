BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,600 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NYSE:MHD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $12.86. 148,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,819. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
