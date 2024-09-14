BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (BNY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on October 1st

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BNY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

