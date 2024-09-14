BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BST opened at $34.63 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.