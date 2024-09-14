BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of BST opened at $34.63 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.00.
About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
