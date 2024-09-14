Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 103,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BGX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 76,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,686. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $149,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 25.9% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

