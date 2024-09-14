Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Amir Cohen Sells 4,891 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $13,939.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $247.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blade Air Mobility
- What is a Dividend King?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.