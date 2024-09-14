Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CAO Amir Cohen Sells 4,891 Shares

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $13,939.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,584.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The stock has a market cap of $247.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 764.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

