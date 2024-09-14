Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, an increase of 598.8% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Blade Air Mobility Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BLDEW remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 162,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,952. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.
About Blade Air Mobility
