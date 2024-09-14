Blast Self Reported Market Cap Hits $192.07 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Blast has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One Blast token can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a total market capitalization of $192.07 million and $33.66 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Blast

Blast was first traded on June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,033,167,406 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast. The official website for Blast is blast.io/en. The official message board for Blast is blog.blast.io.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 20,002,173,304.667683 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.00927113 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $36,993,204.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blast using one of the exchanges listed above.

