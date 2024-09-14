Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $3.31

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.41. Blend Labs shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 197,542 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

The firm has a market cap of $994.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.90.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 595.99% and a negative net margin of 77.63%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 286,416 shares in the company, valued at $953,765.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blend Labs by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,526 shares during the period. ShawSpring Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 2,485,283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blend Labs by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 780,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

