Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blue Sphere stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,451,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,025. Blue Sphere has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

