Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Down 59.3% in August

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blue Sphere Price Performance
Shares of Blue Sphere stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 1,451,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,025. Blue Sphere has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
Blue Sphere Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blue Sphere
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.