BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (DMF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on October 1st

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.1% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Price Performance

NYSE:DMF opened at $7.49 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

