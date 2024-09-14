Bokf Na Cuts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bokf Na lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMB. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,976.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,207.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $143.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

