Bokf Na Has $2.85 Million Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,427 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,768,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,466,000 after purchasing an additional 252,254 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 729,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,302,000 after buying an additional 54,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 691,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,196,000 after buying an additional 43,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,032,000 after buying an additional 53,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Getty Realty by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 361,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 34,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GTY opened at $32.37 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $32.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $49.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.51 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $31.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Getty Realty Company Profile

