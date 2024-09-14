Bokf Na Has $3.34 Million Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,516 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $166.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.81 and a 12 month high of $197.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.79 and a 200-day moving average of $164.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AN. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoNation from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,959 shares of company stock valued at $39,346,744. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

