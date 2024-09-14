Bokf Na Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,299 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 13,065 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,693 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Expedia Group by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 133,800 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Expedia Group stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

