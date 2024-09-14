Bokf Na Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Insider Activity at 3M

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $133.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a return on equity of 112.92% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on 3M

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.