Bokf Na Purchases 8,083 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bokf Na raised its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,927,000 after buying an additional 296,771 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,517,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 291,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,751,000 after purchasing an additional 161,982 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

VLO stock opened at $134.26 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

