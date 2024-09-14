Bokf Na Sells 1,589 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

