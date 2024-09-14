Bokf Na Sells 1,799 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 123.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 1.8 %

NFG stock opened at $60.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $60.75.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

