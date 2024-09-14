Bokf Na Sells 2,008 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 262.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 842.4% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock opened at $150.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $162.51.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.40.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

