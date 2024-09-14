Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

BDNNY stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.10. 17,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,797. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average of $61.83. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $72.51.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the extracting, producing, and recycling of base metals in Sweden, Finland, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. It explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, cobalt, sulphuric acid, tellurium, platinum, and palladium deposits.

