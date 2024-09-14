Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 187.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,081,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 704,464 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $83,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $930,626,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,067,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,436,000 after buying an additional 6,859,280 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 236.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,419,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,560,000 after buying an additional 6,617,360 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at $182,897,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $539,785.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,908 shares in the company, valued at $3,316,788.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,627,877 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $83.31 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a PE ratio of 70.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

