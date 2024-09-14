Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Approximately 61,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,700,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Bowleven Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.20. The company has a market cap of £3.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Bowleven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.