Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.32. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

Bri-Chem Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$19.11 million for the quarter. Bri-Chem had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bri-Chem Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Bri-Chem Company Profile

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

