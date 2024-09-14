BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) Short Interest Down 39.1% in August

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 15th total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BriaCell Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaCell Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ BCTX traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,172,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,289. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.31. BriaCell Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. As a group, research analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BriaCell Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCTX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BriaCell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BriaCell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.