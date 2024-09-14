BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU) Short Interest Down 84.2% in August

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSGU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpring Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,508,000.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTSGU stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,841. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

BrightSpring Health Services Announces Dividend

About BrightSpring Health Services

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

