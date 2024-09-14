Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,039.09

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.09 ($13.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.66). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,273 ($16.65), with a volume of 1,602,287 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,315 ($17.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Britvic
Britvic Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.38), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($180,190.82). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39 shares of company stock worth $44,562. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
About Britvic
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Britvic
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.