Britvic (LON:BVIC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,039.09

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.09 ($13.59) and traded as high as GBX 1,274 ($16.66). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 1,273 ($16.65), with a volume of 1,602,287 shares trading hands.

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,080 ($14.12) to GBX 1,315 ($17.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,267.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,041.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,495.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60.

In other news, insider Rebecca Napier sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,176 ($15.38), for a total value of £137,791.92 ($180,190.82). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 39 shares of company stock worth $44,562. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

