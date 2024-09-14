Brokerages Set Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target at $6.42

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $31,391.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $65,186.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,738.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,774 shares of company stock worth $219,243. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.03. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a negative net margin of 65.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sight Sciences will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

