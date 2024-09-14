Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Target Price at $4.17

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REAL. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Karen Katz sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,408.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 508,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock worth $477,394 over the last ninety days. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RealReal by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 435,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 329,303 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in RealReal by 4,275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 122,404 shares in the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $285.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.80. RealReal has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $144.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RealReal will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

