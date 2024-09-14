BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.8 days.
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
BTBIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60.
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.