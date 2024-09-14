BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Update

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.8 days.

BTBIF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,220. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.34. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $2.60.

About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is a property owner active in Canada and owns 77 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet and a total asset value that surpasses $1.2 billion. BTB offers a distribution reinvestment plan to unitholders whereby the participants may elect to have their monthly cash distribution reinvested in additional units of BTB at a price based on the weighted average price for BTB's Units on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five trading days immediately preceding the distribution date, discounted by 3%.

