BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. BWX Technologies has a 52-week low of $72.14 and a 52-week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $681.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

