Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Loop Capital cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Caleres Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $31.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.87. Caleres has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,068 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $605,060.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,333,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 183,594 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 58.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,391,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

