Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $29.89. Caleres shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 378,066 shares.

The textile maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.37). Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $683.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Caleres’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAL. StockNews.com downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Insider Transactions at Caleres

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,208. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caleres by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,660,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caleres by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 183,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 81,836 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 69.6% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 79,581 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,697,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.87.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

