Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $37.25, but opened at $29.89. Caleres shares last traded at $31.24, with a volume of 378,066 shares.

The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $683.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.80 million. Caleres had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Caleres’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Caleres from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAL

Insider Activity at Caleres

In other Caleres news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $665,256.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 5,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $176,891.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,181 shares of company stock worth $1,447,208. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Caleres by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,160,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $129,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after buying an additional 183,594 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after buying an additional 81,836 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caleres by 69.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 193,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 79,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $3,697,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.93.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.