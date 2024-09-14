Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
