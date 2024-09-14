Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Acquired by JBF Capital Inc.

JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 101.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,549 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 2.8% of JBF Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. JBF Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the second quarter worth about $464,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 157.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,657,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,049 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

CNQ opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.51. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

