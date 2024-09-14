Cantaloupe’s (CTLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cantaloupe from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $461.30 million, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cantaloupe by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

