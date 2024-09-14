Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $387.00.

NYSE:CI opened at $364.72 on Tuesday. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $370.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $344.18 and a 200 day moving average of $344.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,264.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total value of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,740 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,895,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth about $1,700,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 154.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

