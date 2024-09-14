Capital Gearing (LON:CGT) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,749.98

Capital Gearing (LON:CGT – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,749.98 ($62.12) and traded as high as GBX 4,795.13 ($62.71). Capital Gearing shares last traded at GBX 4,770 ($62.38), with a volume of 36,895 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,750.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,723. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,563.49 and a beta of 0.23.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

