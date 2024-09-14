Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after buying an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 160,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 82,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,436,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on COF

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock opened at $138.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $140.52. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.