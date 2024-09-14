CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 4,145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $1.86 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (CLAR) is Singapore's first and largest listed business space and industrial real estate investment trust. It was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in November 2002. CLAR has since grown to be a global REIT anchored in Singapore, with a strong focus on tech and logistics properties in developed markets.

