CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Short Interest Down 93.4% in August

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,700 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the August 15th total of 4,145,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.0 days.
CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACDSF opened at $1.86 on Friday. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.
About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CapitaLand Ascendas REIT
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Ascendas REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.