Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and approximately $174.37 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.30 or 0.04024974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00042354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00014485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

