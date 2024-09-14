Cardano (ADA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210.48 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $12.71 billion and approximately $210.48 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,416.72 or 0.04046123 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00041605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,170,426,658 coins and its circulating supply is 35,960,643,044 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

